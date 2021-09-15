September 15, 2021
Napoleon's Corner Ep. 37: Level Up

A new episode of Napoleon's Corner has been released.
Author:
Publish date:

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

Short excerpt from Eugene:

“Write down 2 to 3 obtainable goals each day and work to accomplish those goals. Goal setting works in all areas of life. The key to success is to accomplish the goals you set for yourself."

