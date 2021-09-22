September 22, 2021
Napoleon's Corner Ep. 38

A new episode of Napoleon's Corner has been released.
Author:
Publish date:

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

Short excerpt from Eugene:

“Pitch Deck for future success provides ideas and information for a guideline to achieve that success."

