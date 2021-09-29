Napoleon's Corner: Ep. 39

A new episode of Napoleon's Corner has been released.

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

Short excerpt from Eugene:

“It's important to first take responsibility for your words and your actions when trying to resolve a conflict. Voice tone and delivery are keys to helping resolve a conflict."

