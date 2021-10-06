    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Napoleon's Corner: Ep. 40

    A new episode of Napoleon's Corner has been released.
    Author:

    "Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

    Short excerpt from Eugene:

    “When you ask God to order your steps, you must have the faith to follow his directions."

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_16910328_168388579_lowres
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    Geno Smith Nearly Leads Seahawks to Comeback Win Against Rams

    1 hour ago
    Eddie Watkins
    Football

    Watkins Enters the Transfer Portal

    6 hours ago
    Uniforms
    Football

    WVU Releases Uniform Combo vs Baylor Game

    6 hours ago
    WVU Women's Basketball
    WVU Womens Basketball

    Mountaineers Picked Fourth in the Big 12 Preseason Rankings

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16877015_168388579_lowres
    Football

    WATCH: WVU vs Baylor Prediction, Early Season Struggles + Thoughts on Neal Brown

    7 hours ago
    Oct 31, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Sean Mahone (29) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Eric Hommel (18) during the first quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    Bowl Projections for West Virginia - Week 6

    12 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-07-28 at 1.17.43 AM
    Recruiting

    Commits React to WVU's Slow Start

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_16779747_168388579_lowres
    Football

    What Baylor HC Dave Aranda Said About West Virginia

    14 hours ago