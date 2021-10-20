    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Napoleon's Corner: Ep. 41

    A new episode of Napoleon's Corner has been released.
    Author:

    "Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

    Short excerpt from Eugene:

    “The phrase, giving flowers, means to show love, support and respect to others while you can."

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    Nap's Corner
    noncategorized

    Napoleon's Corner: Ep. 41

    1 minute ago
    Quarterback Will Crowder (7)
    Football

    Neal Brown Sees Promise from Young Guys During Bye Week

    9 minutes ago
    Neal Brown TCU Pregame
    Football

    WATCH: Neal Brown Press Conference 10/19

    1 hour ago
    West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Mike Carey reacts on the sidelines during the second half against the Baylor Bears at WVU Coliseum.
    WVU Womens Basketball

    Mountaineers Start at No. 19 in the AP Poll

    19 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-19 at 2.30.54 PM
    Football

    Quick Hits: Redshirt Decisions, Youngsters Developing, Plan for Greene + More

    20 hours ago
    West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges drives the lane for one of his five field goals on the evening on his way to a career-high 22 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds.
    WVU Basketball

    Where Does KenPom Rank West Virginia Basketball?

    Oct 19, 2021
    Oct 17, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) reacts after intercepting Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium.
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 6

    Oct 19, 2021
    USATSI_16878227_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 8

    Oct 19, 2021