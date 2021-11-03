Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    Napoleon's Corner Ep. 43

    A new episode of Napoleon's Corner has been released.
    Author:

    "Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

    Short excerpt from Eugene:

    “Success is not just a state of mind. You have to practice for the success you want to achieve. Put it together and follow the process for the success you want."

