    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    Napoleon's Corner Ep. 45: We Need to Change

    A new episode of Napoleon's Corner has been released.
    Author:

    "Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

    Short excerpt from Eugene:

    “Whenever you allow someone to take control over your decisions, that's a problem. We need to change the narrative."

