Napoleon's Corner Ep. 46: Making Moves
A new episode of Napoleon's Corner has been released.
Ny'a just received her second Platinum Award for her current #1 Hit single Chillin with My Baby, produced by Brit Award Winning, multi-platinum, Legacy Artist and founding member of PM Dawn Jarett Cordes / Eternal.
Short excerpt from Eugene
"Power moves comes with making good business decisions. Always believe in yourself."
