    • December 1, 2021
    Napoleon's Corner Ep. 47: Be the Change

    A new episode of Napoleon's Corner has been released.
    "Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

    Short excerpt from Eugene:

    "You be the change that you want to see in others. Let the change start with you."

