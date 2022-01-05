Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022
    Napoleon's Corner: Ep. 52

    A new episode of Napoleon's Corner has been released.

    "Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

    Short excerpt from Eugene:

    “Create the success you want out of life, and go get it."

