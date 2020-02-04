Several Mountaineers Made The Big 12 2019 Fall Commissioner's Honor Roll

Per the Big 12 Conference, West Virginia had 308 student-athletes make the 2019 Fall Commissioner’s Honor Roll. The conference acknowledges all student-athletes in the Big 12 who during each semester finish with a 3.0 grade point average or higher.

Out of those 308 Mountaineers, 73 of them earned a 4.0 during the fall semester.

Per the Big 12 conference: “The 73 Mountaineers named to the list with a perfect 4.0 GPA in the semester include: Jimmy Starnes, Tim Wynia, Braden Zarbnisky (baseball); Chase Harler (men’s basketball); Jake Abbott, Jarret Doege, Elijah Drummond, Casey Legg, Graeson Malashevich, Zach Sandwisch (football); Kurtis Grant, Philipp Matlari (golf); Abby Kaufman, McKenna Linnen, Sydney Marler, Julia Merwin, Taylor Sell, Kianna Yancey (gymnastics); David Koenders, Verena Zaisberger (rifle); Megan Casner, Grace Crankovic, Ashley Dibling, Nicole Dibling, Lisa Eller, Isabelle Hidalgo, Kileigh Lade, Kaira Lay, Madisyn Lee, Olivia Martinelli, Lydia Nicolai, Madelyn Oberschmidt, Megan Present, Lucie Steinmetz, Emma Toy (rowing); Pascal Derwaritsch, Sam Morgan, Spenser Myers (men’s soccer); Jonathan Bennett, Zach Boley, Ryan Kelly, PJ Lenz, Josh Madzy, Matthew Marsh, Conrad Molinaro, Jack Portmann, Michael Sandner, Austin Smith, David Snider (men’s swimming & diving); Camille Burt, Miranda Marcucci, Abigail Riggs, Brooke Zedar (women’s swimming & diving); Giovanna Caputo, Nicole Roc (tennis); Marianne Abdalah, Antigone Archer, Tessa Constantine, Ellie Gardner, Olivia Hill, Peyton Kukura, Malina Mitchell, Myesha Nott, Avigail Radabaugh, Bree Warren (track & field/cross country); Gabrielle Cuckovich, Erin Slinde, Lacey Zerwas (volleyball); Jeffrey Boyd, Caleb Graber, Kyle Myers, Tucker Nadeau and David Smith (wrestling).”

Out of all the sports, the football team led with 44 honorees and the rowing team came in second with 42. The other totals for each sport (in descending order) was track & field/cross country (27), baseball (24), women’s swimming & diving (24), men’s swimming & diving (23), men’s soccer (23), women’s soccer (20), wrestling (16), gymnastics (15), volleyball (12), men’s basketball (10), rifle (9), women’s basketball (8), golf (7) and tennis (4).

It should also be noted that 24 student-athletes graduated in December with their respective degrees.

The Big 12 releases this information after every semester and will always recognize the student-athletes that have worked hard not just on the field, court, pool, track, etc., but also those who spend countless hours studying and working hard to earn their degree.

