LB Paul Nelson Puts WVU in Top 8
West Virginia makes the cut for a top linebacker in Ohio.
Class of 2025 linebacker Paul Nelson (6’2”, 205 lbs) of Princeton High School in Cincinnati, Ohio recently released his top eight schools. West Virginia made the cut alongside Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pitt, and Toledo.
Nelson also holds offers from Akron, Ball State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Eastern Kentucky, Liberty, Marshall, Michigan State, and a few others.
In nine games this past season, Nelson recorded 50 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. There is no known decision date at this time, nor any information in regards to official visits for this summer. Stay tuned to Mountaineers Now for an update on Nelson's recruitment when one is provided.
