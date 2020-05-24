2021 Athlete Puts West Virginia in Top 8 Schools

Recently, class of 2021 athlete Cornelius Shaw of Victorian Christian Academy in Lakeland, Florida released his top eight schools via Twitter, which included West Virginia.

The Mountaineers are joined by Iowa State, Nebraska, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Tulane, and Georgia Southern.

"WVU has a great tradition of great running backs and a great running backs coach in Chad Scott. I hope that when the time comes, I can get up there to see it in person," Shaw told Mountaineer Maven.

A visit date has not been set in place just yet, nor has a decision date. Shaw wants to weigh all of his remaining options before making his choice known.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.