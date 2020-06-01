MountaineerMaven
2021 CB Daylan Carnell Set to Make Decision

Schuyler Callihan

The West Virginia coaching staff will be paying close attention to social media today as class of 2021 cornerback Daylan Carnell of Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis, Indiana will be making his college decision today ay 2 p.m.

Carnell will be deciding between West Virginia, Missouri, and Purdue. All signs seem to be pointing toward Missouri, but he did make a visit to West Virginia back in late January, which would qualify for him to be able to commit to the Mountaineers. Neal Brown has said time and time again that he wants the recruit to take a visit before making a commitment.

