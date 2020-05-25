2021 CB Puts West Virginia in Top 12

Last week, the West Virginia coaching staff were pleased to find out that they made the top 12 for 2021 corner Damarius McGhee of Pensacola Catholic High School in Pensacola, Florida.

West Virginia joins a list that consists of Indiana, Louisville, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, UAB, Kentucky, Georgia, South Florida, and NC State.

A visit date to West Virginia has not been confirmed to Mountaineer Maven at this time.

