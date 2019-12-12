2021 Corner Calls WVU an "Offer I've Been Waiting For"

Last week, West Virginia extended an offer to 2021 cornerback Derrick Edwards III of Miami, Florida.

"It's an offer I've been waiting for, I've always had interest in them," Edwards said. "I think it's a really good program and I can't wait to visit," he added. When asked if he had a visit already planned he responded, "Not yet, but hopefully in the summer."

Edwards was offered by tight ends coach Travis Trickett and said he can't wait to meet with him and build a relationship with him over the next year.

He also holds offers from Miami, Maryland, Baylor, Cincinnati, Tennessee, Washington State, Indiana, Boston College and a few others.