2021 Linebacker with Mountaineer Roots Enjoys Visit to WVU

This morning, class of 2021 linebacker Daylan Long (Cincinnati, OH) spoke with Mountaineer Maven about his visit to West Virginia.



"The visit went great. I really like what they're doing and it seems like they really care about their players. The coaches seemed really happy to see me and made me feel very welcomed in Morgantown," Long said.

Long, is the younger brother of former Mountaineer great and current Tennessee Titans linebacker, David Long Jr. "He's been telling me how great of an environment it is, but as far as the coaches, he couldn't tell me much because of the coaching change. It's just an honor to be recruited by a Power Five school and a school I've been watching since I was in 7th grade."

As of today, Long does not hold any offers, but is receiving interest from several schools. He does plan to make a trip back to Morgantown sometime in the spring for a visit. He also spoke on what it would mean to him for West Virginia to offer him, "It would be a dream come true. It would be an honor to get a chance to play there."