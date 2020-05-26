MountaineerMaven
2021 Offensive Lineman Says "WVU is Number One on My List"

Schuyler Callihan

Several recruits around the country are being forced to put a pause on their recruitment when it comes to visits, camps, etc. One recruit who is anxious to get the actual process going again is 2021 offensive lineman Bruno Zandamela of Clearwater Academy International in Clearwater, Florida.

"I definitely want to come visit [WVU]. I just wish this whole pandemic would end so I can visit," Zandamela told Mountaineer Maven. "WVU is number one on my list. I love it. It’s a great program and I think that it could be a good fit for me both as an athlete and a student! I just can't wait to meet the coaches and visit the school," he added.

Zandamela also told Mountaineer Maven that other schools such as Iowa State, Indiana, Rutgers, and South Florida are also sticking out to him at the moment.

A former teammate of Zandamela's is incoming freshman defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor and he loves the idea of potentially teaming up with him again.

"That's my boy, he makes me better! It would be amazing. He's one of the best players that I've ever played with. He's told me a lot of good things about WVU."

Do you think West Virginia will land Zandamela? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

