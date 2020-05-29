2021 OL Kareem Harden Receives WVU Offer, Plans to Visit

Recently, the West Virginia coaching staff sent out an offer to class of 2021 offensive lineman Kareem Harden of Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

"I was excited and honored to receive an offer from West Virginia," Harden said. "They are a hard working team and team that is going to be tough to beat."

The lead recruiter for Harden's recruitment is tight ends coach Travis Trickett, who is someone that has been on Harden for a while now. "I've been in contact with coach Trickett since about January,” Harden told Mountaineer Maven. “He's a truthful coach and is really straightforward."

According to Harden, a visit to West Virginia will take place once the pandemic settles down and he is able to make the trip up.

Harden also holds offers from Pitt, Syracuse, Kentucky, Kansas, and several others. Earlier this month, Harden released a top six that included Pitt, Kansas, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, and Syracuse. Harden tells Mountaineer Maven that he is still very interested in those six, but says that he "can't say" that he has an official top list at this time.

No decision date has been set at this time as Harden wants to ensure he is making the right decision and would like to visit more schools before announcing his college destination.

