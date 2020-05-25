MountaineerMaven
2021 OL Marcus Mbow Talks WVU Virtual Visit, Leaders in Recruitment

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown and his staff have done their due diligence on the recruiting trail, despite COVID-19 altering several plans. The staff is working hard on their evaluations and staying in touch with their top recruits, and even though on-campus visits are forbidden at the moment, they are doing tours virtually.

One recruit who has taken part in a virtual visit is class of 2021 offensive lineman Marus Mbow of Wauwatosa East High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. 

"It was great! I got to learn about the program, campus, people, new facilities and more! It's a great program with great tradition and they're still improving," Mbow told Mountaineer Maven. "They showed me around campus, the projects they are working on, academics, and met some people as well." 

Mbow also told Mountaineer Maven that part of the visit was shown through Google Maps, which was a first for him. "It was nice, it was a lot of info. Got to talk to the head coach more than other virtual visits."

The lead recruiter for Mbow is offensive line coach Matt Moore, which is someone whom he is excited to build a relationship with. "We are still getting closer, but he's a cool guy and I'm looking to learn more about him."

Others who have extended him an offer include Nebraska, Purdue, Michigan State, Iowa State, Arizona State, Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Western Kentucky, Buffalo, Toledo, and Wyoming. Mbow informed me that he does have a few schools standing out to him which are Michigan State, Iowa State, Nebraska, and Arizona State.

As for an actual in-person visit, Mbow says he is "hoping to get up there," but doesn't have a date set in stone.

