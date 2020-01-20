MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

2021 Quarterback Enjoys Visit to West Virginia

Jonathan Martin

West Virginia held their first junior day of the 2020 calendar year on Sunday - showcasing their program to a large group of rising prospects.

Somerset (KY) quarterback Kaiya Sheron was in attendance.

“It was good,” Sheron said. “The facilities are brand new and they definitely have a great plan for the program.”

Sheron, 6-foot-3, 200-pounds, claims offers from Kentucky and Marshall and has garnered strong interest from West Virginia and numerous other programs.

This past season Sheron threw for over 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns in guiding Somerset High to winning the Class 2-A title.

With West Virginia - Sheron feels comfortable. His connection to the program increased over the last month when Gerard Parker joined the Mountaineer staff as offensive coordinator.

“I’ve talked to him a couple of times,” Sheron said. “We had a couple of family friends in common so it was a good conversation starter.”

While this past weekend may have been his first trip to Morgantown, Sheron has some knowledge on the Mountaineer program and the direction under Neal Brown.

“I know before Coach [Neal] Brown arrived they had some good seasons,” he said. “With Coach Brown they’ve made strides in the program. We talked to some players and they said Coach Brown was the best not just a great coach, but person as well.”

As for a future home - Sheron knows exactly what he’s looking for.

“I want a place that I know can help me during and after college, as well as put me in a position to be the best version of myself, not just physically but mentally and spiritually as well.”

The Mountaineers have yet to offer Sheron and are still in the evaluating process.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia, Kansas State Game Thread

Join the discussion with fellow Mountaineer fans

Christopher Hall

by

QuinnBurkitt

Vegas Insider: West Virginia Big Favorites vs Texas

West Virginia looking for big turnaround vs Longhorns

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

GAME THREAD: Live Updates from West Virginia vs TCU

Join the discussion!

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Martell Pettaway Officially Announces Transfer Destination

The former Mountaineer running back has a new home

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Watch: Which Mountaineers Could be Drafted or Signed in the 2020 NFL Draft

Following the conclusion of the 2019 West Virginia season, it's time to look at which Mountaineers will have a shot at the next level

Anthony G. Halkias

No. 12 West Virginia Roughed up by Wildcats

Mountaineers crushed in Manhattan

Christopher Hall

by

Major1414

David Long Has Big Game for Titans in AFC Championship

The former Mountaineer played well despite the Titans playoff run coming to an end

Schuyler Callihan

Former Mountaineer Finds New Home

One time West Virginia safety makes it back to Division I football

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia on the Verge of Filling Running Back Need

Have the Mountaineers found their guy at running back in the 2020 class?

Jonathan Martin

No. 2 Baylor drops Mountaineers on Saturday night

The No. 17 West Virginia women's basketball team fell to Baylor on Saturday evening, 91-51.

Quinn Burkitt