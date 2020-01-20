2021 Quarterback Enjoys Visit to West Virginia

West Virginia held their first junior day of the 2020 calendar year on Sunday - showcasing their program to a large group of rising prospects.

Somerset (KY) quarterback Kaiya Sheron was in attendance.

“It was good,” Sheron said. “The facilities are brand new and they definitely have a great plan for the program.”

Sheron, 6-foot-3, 200-pounds, claims offers from Kentucky and Marshall and has garnered strong interest from West Virginia and numerous other programs.

This past season Sheron threw for over 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns in guiding Somerset High to winning the Class 2-A title.

With West Virginia - Sheron feels comfortable. His connection to the program increased over the last month when Gerard Parker joined the Mountaineer staff as offensive coordinator.

“I’ve talked to him a couple of times,” Sheron said. “We had a couple of family friends in common so it was a good conversation starter.”

While this past weekend may have been his first trip to Morgantown, Sheron has some knowledge on the Mountaineer program and the direction under Neal Brown.

“I know before Coach [Neal] Brown arrived they had some good seasons,” he said. “With Coach Brown they’ve made strides in the program. We talked to some players and they said Coach Brown was the best not just a great coach, but person as well.”

As for a future home - Sheron knows exactly what he’s looking for.

“I want a place that I know can help me during and after college, as well as put me in a position to be the best version of myself, not just physically but mentally and spiritually as well.”

The Mountaineers have yet to offer Sheron and are still in the evaluating process.