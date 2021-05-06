Sports Illustrated home
2022 DE Zane Durant Includes WVU in Top 6

The Mountaineers have made the cut for one of the top pass rushers in the country.
Author:
Publish date:

Thursday afternoon, class of 2022 defensive end Zane Durant (6'2", 250 lbs) of Lake Nona High School in Orlando, Florida announced via Twitter the top six schools that are leading in his recruitment.

West Virginia made the cut alongside Indiana, Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State, Central Florida.

The ESPN300 recruit finished this past season with 40 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 6.5 tackles for loss. 

Durant has an official visit set up with West Virginia for June 24th-26th.

