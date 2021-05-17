Sports Illustrated home
2022 DL Tomiwa Durojaiye Includes WVU in Top 8, Talks What's Next

West Virginia makes the cut for one of their top defensive line targets.
Author:
Publish date:

Sunday afternoon, class of 2022 defensive lineman Tomiwa Durojaiye (6'5", 250 lbs) of Middletown, Delaware took to Twitter to announce his top eight schools in his recruitment.

West Virginia remains in the mix alongside Northwestern, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Arkansas, South Carolina, Iowa, and Duke.

"I think it's a great program that develops their players," Durojaiye said about WVU. "From what I see on social media, they want to be a dominant team in the Big 12 and I love that."

Despite releasing his top list of schools, Durojaiye tells Mountaineer Maven that he is going to take his time before making his final decision and is hoping to take his five official visits before doing so.

"I'm not rushing a date but once I find the best fit, I'll commit. I'm looking for a school that develops me both on and off the field. A school that cares about me beyond football. I want a place I can call home," Durojaiye said. "We are still building a relationship but the talks have been good so far [with WVU]. I'll definitely plan on coming up for a visit. I just don't know when that will be yet."

