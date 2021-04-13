2022 OL Jackson Pruitt Tabs WVU High on His List Following Visit

Over the weekend, class of 2022 offensive lineman Jackson Pruitt (6'5", 285 lbs) of Cass Tech in Detroit, Michigan took a visit to West Virginia to watch open practice and to tour the campus.

Following the visit, Pruitt told Mountaineer Maven that he had a great time and came away impressed with what the program had to offer.

"It was nice. I really enjoyed the flow of practice and how the coaches allowed the players to be themselves and they looked like they were having fun," Pruitt said. "Talks have been going well with the staff. We are pretty close and both have an understanding of what’s going on in my process. My lead recruiter is Coach [Dontae] Wright and he’s a really cool guy. I talk to him about everything from a player to a regular student standpoint very often."

Pruitt also said that schools such as Penn State, Pitt, Indiana, Liberty, Toledo, and Coastal Carolina are recruiting him the hardest in addition to West Virginia. As far as where the Mountaineers sit in his recruitment? "They sit very high on my board. The most intriguing thing to me is their player development and how they continue to produce great players year in and year out. The program is on the rise -- they will be a contender as soon as this year I believe."

Pruitt says that he is hoping to reach a decision sometime before the start of his senior season which is just a few months away.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.