MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

2022 QB Jayden Sauray Excited & Thankful for West Virginia Offer

Schuyler Callihan

Late Wednesday night, the West Virginia coaching staff extended an offer to class of 2022 quarterback Jayden Sauray of Dr. Henry Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

"I was excited and thankful when I got offered by WVU," Sauray said. "It’s a great program. I love their offensive scheme and I love how they develop quarterbacks."

Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker is the lead man in Sauray's recruitment and although it is early in the recruiting process, the two seem to be off to a good start. "Our relationship is great and it is just getting started. I think coach Parker is a great person and we just began our relationship so we really just discussed me visiting after everything clears up and how much the WVU staff loves me." 

Sauray tells Mountaineer Maven that no specific date has been set for his future visit and will all depend on what is going on with the pandemic.

Suaray also holds offers from Maryland, Ole Miss, Buffalo, Marshall, and Old Dominion. With a long road ahead in his recruitment, Sauray is not ready to name any favorites just yet. "I’m looking for a school that loves me for me, not just what I can do on the field. And also a school that can build me into a better player and a better man off the field."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top 2021 Linebacker Puts West Virginia in Top 11 Schools

North Carolina linebacker Jabrill McNeill includes WVU in top list of schools

Schuyler Callihan

2021 CB Maxwell Hairston to Delay Commitment

The Mountaineers will have to wait just a little longer to see if they will have landed another piece to the secondary

Schuyler Callihan

ESPN Bracketology: Joe Lunardi High on WVU for 2020-21 Season

The Mountaineers getting some major respect in the early projections

Schuyler Callihan

In-State Contributors for WVU Football in 2020

These West Virginians will be counted on in a big way this season

Daniel Woods

2023 RB Ryan Bullard Happy to Receive West Virginia Offer

The West Virginia Mountaineers send out another scholarship offer

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: WVU DL Quay Mays Sets New Max on Bench Press

Newcomer Quay Mays continues putting in the work this offseason

Schuyler Callihan

WVU in a Good Place After Hosting 2021 WR on Virtual Visit

Despite not making the top six for receiver Skyler Bell, the Mountaineers are in a good position

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown Attends Peaceful Protest in Morgantown Alongside Players

West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown making a stand

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: West Virginia In the Mix for Top In-State CB Isaiah Johnson

The Mountaineers are officially in the hunt for one of the nation's best players

Schuyler Callihan

Multiple WVU Basketball Players to Take Part in Peaceful Protest in Morgantown

The Mountaineer basketball team is coming together during rough times

Schuyler Callihan