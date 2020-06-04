2022 QB Jayden Sauray Excited & Thankful for West Virginia Offer

Late Wednesday night, the West Virginia coaching staff extended an offer to class of 2022 quarterback Jayden Sauray of Dr. Henry Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

"I was excited and thankful when I got offered by WVU," Sauray said. "It’s a great program. I love their offensive scheme and I love how they develop quarterbacks."

Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker is the lead man in Sauray's recruitment and although it is early in the recruiting process, the two seem to be off to a good start. "Our relationship is great and it is just getting started. I think coach Parker is a great person and we just began our relationship so we really just discussed me visiting after everything clears up and how much the WVU staff loves me."

Sauray tells Mountaineer Maven that no specific date has been set for his future visit and will all depend on what is going on with the pandemic.

Suaray also holds offers from Maryland, Ole Miss, Buffalo, Marshall, and Old Dominion. With a long road ahead in his recruitment, Sauray is not ready to name any favorites just yet. "I’m looking for a school that loves me for me, not just what I can do on the field. And also a school that can build me into a better player and a better man off the field."

