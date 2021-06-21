BREAKING: 2022 QB Nicco Marchiol Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers have landed their signal caller in the 2022 recruiting class.

Moments ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up a huge commit in the 2022 recruiting class, just as we predicted five days ago. Chandler, Arizona QB Nicco Marchiol (6'2", 215 lbs) announced on Twitter that he committed to WVU.

Marchiol, a former Florida State commit, chose West Virginia over Michigan State and Arizona State while holding offers from several other Power Five schools.

Marchiol does a good job of improvising when a play breaks down and makes big plays with his legs. He's very smooth in his throwing motion and has a good feel for dropping the ball over the receiver's shoulder, especially on fades in the back corner of the end zone.

SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. was able to see Marchiol throw up close and in person at the Elite 11 regional in Nashville, Tennessee. Following the showcase, Garcia threw over some analysis for us here at Mountaineer Maven.

"Nicco Marchiol shined when it came to consistency, accuracy, and comfort while on the move. He took something off of the ball and showcased touch to the second and third level relative to the drills the Elite 11 staff put the lefty through, too. Efficiency and touch were on full display with the Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton standout, especially while working beyond the conventional pocket."

Marchiol becomes the Mountaineers' 8th commitment in the 2022 recruiting class.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.