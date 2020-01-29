2022 QB with Multiple SEC Offers, Shows Interest in West Virginia

Yesterday morning, the West Virginia coaching staff extended an offer out to class of 2022 quarterback (6'0" 180 lbs) of Gordo, AL.

"It was awesome," Bailey said when he found out about the offer. "I know West Virginia has had some good quarterbacks come through and have been known for winning. It's awesome to get an opportunity to play there," he added.

The lead recruiter for Bailey's services is quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan, which is someone he is familiar with from his days at a previous job. "I like him a lot. I've followed him for a while since he use to coach at Troy. He's just really down to earth and honest and I love the West Virginia offense."

Bailey does intend to take a visit to Morgantown, but is still in the midst of ironing those plans out, "I hope to get up there pretty soon. I'm going to try to get up there for a camp or a game this year."

He holds several offers including schools like LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Michigan, Southern Miss, UAB, Troy and a few others. Bailey tells Mountaineer Maven that there are no current leaders in his recruitment at the moment and does not have a set date for a decision.

The Scout:

Bailey appears to be very comfortable in the pocket and is thorough in his progressions. He has a tendency to want to push the ball down the field, which isn't necessarily a bad thing with his arm strength and quick release. He also displays great footwork in the pocket and has a beautiful touch on his intermediate and deep ball passes.