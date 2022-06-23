BREAKING: 2022 TE Commits to WVU

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

For the second time today, West Virginia has picked up a commitment in the 2023 class. Just a little over an hour ago, cornerback Jordan Jackson announced his pledge to the program, and minutes ago tight end Will Dixon (6'5", 230 lbs) of Blair Academy in Hillsborough, NJ made his commitment.

Dixon chose the Mountaineers over offers from Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Marshall, Temple, and several others.

UPDATE: Dixon will reclassify and will be at WVU for the 2022 season.

