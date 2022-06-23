Skip to main content

BREAKING: 2022 TE Commits to WVU

The Mountaineers add to the 2023 class.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

For the second time today, West Virginia has picked up a commitment in the 2023 class. Just a little over an hour ago, cornerback Jordan Jackson announced his pledge to the program, and minutes ago tight end Will Dixon (6'5", 230 lbs) of Blair Academy in Hillsborough, NJ made his commitment.

Dixon chose the Mountaineers over offers from Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Marshall, Temple, and several others.

UPDATE: Dixon will reclassify and will be at WVU for the 2022 season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Apr 27, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter (5) shoots against Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the second quarter during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum.
Mountaineers in the Pros

WATCH: JC Announces New Assistant Coaching Gig

By Christopher Hall1 hour ago
Victor Scott
Baseball

Mountaineers in the Developmental Leagues: Cape Cod

By Christopher Hall2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 2.25.43 PM
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU CB Commit Jordan Jackson

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 2.16.07 PM
Recruiting

West Virginia Gets Commitment from 2023 Cornerback

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

By Schuyler Callihan5 hours ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_16749019_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

Projecting WVU's Starting Defense vs Pitt

By Schuyler Callihan6 hours ago
USATSI_18321692_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

Arch Manning Commits to Big 12 School

By Schuyler Callihan6 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 11.30.31 AM
Recruiting

WVU is 'In the Lead' for 2023 Florida Offensive Lineman

By Schuyler Callihan7 hours ago