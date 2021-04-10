2022 WVU QB Target Gavin Wimsatt Makes Decision

Friday evening another quarterback came off the board as class of 2022 QB Gavin Wimsatt (6'3", 200 lbs) of Owensboro, Kentucky took to Twitter to announce his commitment to Rutgers.

Wimsatt chose Rutgers over other offers from Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, TCU, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, and several others.

The other two quarterbacks to keep your eyes on are AJ Duffy (Bradenton, Florida) and Braden Davis (Middletown, DE).

Duffy released Florida State, Oregon, Penn State, and Michigan State as his top four schools back on February 13th but is still considering and willing to talk to all schools. He was set to make his commitment at the end of March but at the last second, he decided to push it back to further evaluate his options. Davis has not publicly released a "top list of schools" but has been in contact with the West Virginia coaching staff on a consistent basis and does have interest in the program.

