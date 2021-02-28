2022 WVU WR Target Announces Decision Date

The Mountaineers are in the mix for one of the top receivers in the state of Michigan.

After announcing his top eight schools just days after Christmas, 2022 wide receiver Tay'shawn Trent (6'4", 205 lbs) of East Detroit High School in Eastpointe, Michigan is ready to make a decision.

Saturday afternoon, Trent posted on Twitter that he will be announcing his commitment on March 3rd between Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Louisville, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Indiana, and of course, West Virginia.

"It still doesn't feel real that I have an opportunity to play at the school my favorite college receiver, Tavon Austin, played at. He put on a show every time I watched," Trent said."Coach [Dontae Wright] is a really awesome coach. He cares about everything you do on and off the field," Trent told Mountaineer Maven. "They [WVU] love receivers with speed and size which I would fit in perfectly with the type of player they want."

Both Michigan and Michigan State appear to be the frontrunners for the East Detroit product, but West Virginia is certainly a school that piques his interest. If West Virginia is unable to land him, there are still several wide receivers that have the Mountaineers high on the list.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.