2023 CB Ja'Bril Rawls Releases Top 8 Schools

West Virginia gains some momentum with 2023 cornerback recruit.

Over the weekend, class of 2023 cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls (6'1", 170 lbs) Pensacola Catholic HS in Pensacola, FL announced his top list of schools.

Making the cut alongside West Virginia is Arkansas State, Boston College, Florida State, Mississippi State, Jackson State, Kansas, and Washington State.

Rawls did not take any official visits during the month of June but did have a busy spring visiting the campuses of Florida State, Tennessee, and Kentucky. He also took unofficial visits to Florida State in January and Auburn last October. Despite releasing a top lis of schools, it does not appear that a decision is just around the corner. Once Rawls schedules some official visits, that will be the time to keep a close eye on his recruitment. No official visits can be made throughout the month of July, so we may not see a decision until after the upcoming season begins.

In eight games as a junior, Rawls recorded 36 tackles, two interceptions, and two punt return touchdowns.

