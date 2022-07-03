Skip to main content

2023 CB Tayvon Nelson Drops Top 3 + Decision Date

West Virginia has been named a finalist for cornerback Tayvon Nelson.

2023 cornerback Tayvon Nelson (6'1", 175 lbs) of Canarsie HS in Brooklyn, New York dropped his top three schools over the weekend along with a decision date.

Nelson will be choosing from Maryland, Penn State, and West Virginia on Saturday, July 23rd.

"My visit to WVU was great," Nelson told Mountaineers Now. "What stood out the most was just the different things that WVU has that other universities don't have, especially with them being a top hospital in the country right on campus.

"The facilities were great. I love them. I got to tour around and hang out with some of the players. Hershey McLaurin was my host and seemed like a real cool guy. The campus was great too and everything isn't too far away from each other."

Nelson also holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas, Massachusetts, Miami (FL), Ole Miss, Purdue, Syracuse, Temple, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia Tech.

