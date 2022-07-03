2023 CB Tayvon Nelson Drops Top 3 + Decision Date

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Christopher Hall and Schuyler Callihan, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

2023 cornerback Tayvon Nelson (6'1", 175 lbs) of Canarsie HS in Brooklyn, New York dropped his top three schools over the weekend along with a decision date.

Nelson will be choosing from Maryland, Penn State, and West Virginia on Saturday, July 23rd.

"My visit to WVU was great," Nelson told Mountaineers Now. "What stood out the most was just the different things that WVU has that other universities don't have, especially with them being a top hospital in the country right on campus.

"The facilities were great. I love them. I got to tour around and hang out with some of the players. Hershey McLaurin was my host and seemed like a real cool guy. The campus was great too and everything isn't too far away from each other."

Nelson also holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas, Massachusetts, Miami (FL), Ole Miss, Purdue, Syracuse, Temple, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia Tech.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.