2023 Florida Offensive Lineman Commits to West Virginia

There's been a ton of negativity surrounding the West Virginia football program over the last several weeks and rightfully so. However, Neal Brown and his staff did receive some good news Monday afternoon as class of 2023 offensive lineman Chrisdasson Saint-Jean (6'7", 310 lbs) of Orlando, Florida announced his commitment to the program.

Saint-Jean chose the Mountaineers over offers from Bowling Green, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Pitt, Purdue, Syracuse, Tulane, and South Florida. He tells Mountaineers Now that his decision ultimately came down to Florida Atlantic, Indiana, and WVU but that West Virginia has been in the lead dating back to the early parts of summer.

