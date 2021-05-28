2023 Four-Star WR Braylon James: 'People Really Underestimate WVU'

One of the top receivers in the 2023 class has a ton of respect for the Mountaineers.

Earlier this week, the West Virginia coaching staff extended an offer to one of the top receivers in the 2023 recruiting class, Braylen James (6'3", 175 lbs) of Del Valle, Texas.

"I was really excited," James said about receiving the WVU offer. "Coach [Bilal] Marshall and I have been talking for a good week and he seems like a great person to be coached by. He has a lot of college experience himself and even had a few runs in the NFL."

James told Mountaineer Maven that the talks with Marshall have been more about real-life situations instead of football which stands out to him.

"We've been building a really good relationship and I'm looking forward to learning more about WVU in these coming weeks."

As far as James's thoughts on the program, well, he seems to be heavily interested and has a ton of respect for the success and rich history that WVU football has.

"I feel like they're definitely building something there. I think they're going to be one of the best if not THE best pass-heavy teams this year. They're going to shake some stuff up. I think people really underestimate them as a program!"

When asked about which former Mountaineers stood out to him, he immediately responded with two recent greats. "Obviously, this is a common answer but Tavon Austin...along with Will Grier. Those are two WVU players I always resonated with. They're both great at what they do and they were DAWGS in college."

James is a consensus four-star recruit and could make his way up to a five-star rating over the next year or so. He will be visiting Stanford and Cal during the first week of June and then will follow that up by going to LSU then Ohio State. James says that he is still putting together his schedule to visit as many schools as possible and hopes that he can set a date to get to Morgantown.

As of Friday morning, James holds 29 offers including from schools such as Arizona State, Baylor, Cal, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and several others.

"LSU, Stanford, and Cal are my favorites right now. I've built some very good relationships with those coaches. I want to have a top-four by June 1st of junior year."

