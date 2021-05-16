Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

2023 LB Dion Crawford Expects WVU to Make His Top List of Schools

West Virginia is impressing class of 2023 LB Dion Crawford early on.
Author:
Publish date:

Recently, class of 2023 linebacker Dion Crawford (6'2", 215 lbs) of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia received an offer from West Virginia.

"I was very excited to hear I got the offer," Crawford said. "They are a very good school. They have a very good defense, one of the best in the country. They also have really nice facilities. I wouldn't be surprised if they're in my top ten."

In addition to West Virginia, Crawford also holds offers from Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Virginia, Minnesota, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Central Florida, Tennessee, and Michigan.

Crawford tells Mountaineer Maven that there are no leaders in his recruitment at the moment and likely won't make his college decision until late in his senior year, possibly holding out up until national signing day.

"I'm just looking for a school that's going to put me in the best position to go to the league, I want to feel comfortable away from home."

Although he is still learning a lot about the WVU program and its history, he has already received some info from former West Virginia receiver T.J. Simmons. The two have worked out together at U48Performance in Atlanta, Georgia.

"He talked to me about his time he spent there and told me that he really felt the love at WVU."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

Screen Shot 2021-05-16 at 10.28.20 AM
Recruiting

2023 LB Dion Crawford Expects WVU to Make His Top List of Schools

Screen Shot 2021-05-12 at 7.13.53 PM
noncategorized

Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

IMG_5449
Baseball

West Virginia Takes Down Miami (OH) - Sweep Series

Phoenix Suns guard Jevon Carter (4) brings the ball down court during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Jevon Carter's Stats in Win Over Spurs

WVU guard Kysre Gondrezick
Mountaineers in the Pros

WATCH: Kysre Gondrezick's First Adidas Video

Screen Shot 2021-05-15 at 10.46.24 AM
Recruiting

Top 2023 F Kaleb Glenn Locks in Visit to WVU

USATSI_15729371_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Kysre Gondrezick's Stats in WNBA Debut

West Virginia outfielder Austin Davis standing at first after hitting a leadoff single to begin the game in the Mountaineers win over Miami (OH) Friday night.
Baseball

WATCH: Austin Davis Makes Another SC Top 10