2023 LB Dion Crawford Expects WVU to Make His Top List of Schools

Recently, class of 2023 linebacker Dion Crawford (6'2", 215 lbs) of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia received an offer from West Virginia.

"I was very excited to hear I got the offer," Crawford said. "They are a very good school. They have a very good defense, one of the best in the country. They also have really nice facilities. I wouldn't be surprised if they're in my top ten."

In addition to West Virginia, Crawford also holds offers from Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Virginia, Minnesota, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Central Florida, Tennessee, and Michigan.

Crawford tells Mountaineer Maven that there are no leaders in his recruitment at the moment and likely won't make his college decision until late in his senior year, possibly holding out up until national signing day.

"I'm just looking for a school that's going to put me in the best position to go to the league, I want to feel comfortable away from home."

Although he is still learning a lot about the WVU program and its history, he has already received some info from former West Virginia receiver T.J. Simmons. The two have worked out together at U48Performance in Atlanta, Georgia.

"He talked to me about his time he spent there and told me that he really felt the love at WVU."

