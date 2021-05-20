Sports Illustrated home
2023 OT Bryce Lovett on WVU Offer: 'I Like Everything About Them'

West Virginia becomes the third offer for 2023 Florida offensive lineman.
Author:
Publish date:

On Wednesday, the West Virginia coaching staff extended an offer to class of 2023 offensive tackle Bryce Lovett (6'5", 300 lbs) of Rockledge, Florida. 

"I was happy, excited, and extremely grateful," Lovett said of the WVU offer. "I like everything about them. My older brother had them high on his recruitment list so he talked to them a lot. I've only seen and heard good things about the program. I like them a lot."

Lovett's brother is Zachary Lovett who is a freshman linebacker at Missouri.

Things between Lovett and West Virginia are still in the very early stages so the interest will only continue to grow over time. He has not had any discussions about setting up a visit or attending a recruiting camp in June but said that he would love to make an in-person visit to Morgantown at some point in his recruitment.

In addition to his West Virginia offer, Lovett also holds offers from Kentucky and Arkansas. Lovett told Mountaineer Maven that it's too early in the process to know how things will unfold but that one school is sparking his interest.

"I'm just looking at all of them doing research to find out more about each school," Lovett said. "If I had to, I would say Arkansas is sticking out the most."

As far as a decision, Lovett says that he hopes to commit some time in late April or early May of 2022 if all goes right.

Screen Shot 2021-05-20 at 10.41.38 AM
Screen Shot 2021-05-20 at 12.02.56 AM
USATSI_15665135_168388579_lowres
Nap's Corner
USATSI_13845402_168388579_lowres
West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges drives the lane for one of his five field goals on the evening on his way to a career-high 22 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds.
USATSI_15079912_168388579_lowres
Screen Shot 2021-05-19 at 10.11.35 AM
