2023 RB Decommits from West Virginia

West Virginia loses 2023 running back commit

On Friday, Class of 2023 running back Jordan Louie announced on Twitter he decommited from West Virginia University. 

I'd like to first thank God for allowing me to be in this position. Secondly, I would like to especially thank Coach Leslie and Coach Chad Scott for recruiting me. Also, Coach Neal Brown and the fans for believing in me and accepting me into their family. Lastly, I would like to thank everyone who played a role in getting me this far. After a lot of prayer and speaking with my family, I would like to decommit from West Virginia University and publicly open up my recruitment, 100% to all schools. I want to explore my options. West Virginia could potentially still be a landing sport for me. Thank you and please respect my decision."

The Norcross, GA native has taken visits to Florida State, North Carolina and Georgia since committing to West Virginia in late June. 

Louie holds a UNC offer out of the three along with Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, Louisville, Maryland, Boston College, and Purdue to name a few. 

