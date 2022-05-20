2023 S Kahlil Ali Breaks Down Top 5, Official Visit Dates + Decision Timeline

WVU is looking to add one of the top defensive backs in New Jersey.

2023 West Virginia safety target Kahlil Ali (Pennsauken, NJ) recently released his top five schools which included the Mountaineers. Others making the cut are Boston College, Cincinnati, Louisville, and Pitt.

On Wednesday, Ali caught up with Mountaineers Now and listed what he liked about each of the five schools he will be focusing on. Below that, you will find the dates in which he will visit that school. Ali says that he does not have a decision date set, but hopes to make it sometime before his senior season starts.

Boston College

"I like Coach Hafley and Azuar and how they produce their defensive backs and the way they coach them up. The staff up there feels like family and everybody on that staff is close. It’s all love with them."

Visit date: June 11th-13th

Cincinnati

"I like Coach Fickell and the guys he has around him. The mentality of the program is different. I like how coach Fick has turned that program around. He’s about business and the love there is different from them."

Visit date: June 4th-6th

Louisville

I have family ties with Louisville. My cousin plays there now, Josh Minkins, and my uncle is an alumni there, Josh Minkins Sr. I always had a dream of playing with my cousin at the next level. The staff up there is all close and Coach Satterfield has the right people around him to change the program around."

Visit date: June 20th-22nd

Pitt

"I like how Coach Narduzzi runs things there and how he changed the program there. I have a connection with him and Coach Sanders. I like how he runs things with his safeties and they show me love too."

Visit date: June 16th-18th

West Virginia

"Just the connection I have with Coach Brown, Coach Scott, and Coach Wright. They're doing a good job with recruiting me and making sure me and my family are good."

Visit date: June 23rd-25th

