2023 WR Decommits from WVU

On Mondy evening, just two days before the first day of the eating signing period, class of 2023 wide receiver Elijah Caldwell announced his decision to decommit from West Virginia University.

The Northwestern High School product out of Rock Hill, South Carolina pledged his commitment to WVU on July 1.

Caldwell chose West Virginia over Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Utah, East Carolina, Kents State, Western Kentucky and Duke.

