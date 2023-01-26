Former WVU WR Pledge Commits to SEC School

WVU head coach Neal Brown said during the early signing period that if they had any recruits committed and chose to delay signing until February, they were probably going to move off of those commits.

That was the case for Rock Hill, South Carolina wide receiver Elijah Caldwell. It appears that discussions about signing in February were had toward the end of the season since Caldwell announced his de-commitment from the program two days prior to the start of the early signing period.

Thursday afternoon, Caldwell found his new home, opting to remain home to play for the South Carolina Gamecocks. Caldwell also held offers from Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Utah, East Carolina, Kent State, Western Kentucky, and Duke.

