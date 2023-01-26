Skip to main content

Former WVU WR Pledge Commits to SEC School

Elijah Caldwell has a new home.

WVU head coach Neal Brown said during the early signing period that if they had any recruits committed and chose to delay signing until February, they were probably going to move off of those commits. 

That was the case for Rock Hill, South Carolina wide receiver Elijah Caldwell. It appears that discussions about signing in February were had toward the end of the season since Caldwell announced his de-commitment from the program two days prior to the start of the early signing period. 

Thursday afternoon, Caldwell found his new home, opting to remain home to play for the South Carolina Gamecocks. Caldwell also held offers from Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Utah, East Carolina, Kent State, Western Kentucky, and Duke.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (2)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers
South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks

Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 8.18.50 AM
Recruiting

WVU Hosts JUCO Pass Rusher Who is Nearing a Decision

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19858479_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WVU's Youth is Starting to Make a Serious, Much-Needed Impact

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19858505_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Texas Tech

By Schuyler Callihan
Black and Yellow Modern Workout Youtube Thumbnail (19)
Basketball

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Gets First Big 12 Road Win Since 2021

By Schuyler Callihan
West Virginia's forward James Okonkwo (32) looks to grab the ball against Texas Tech in a Big 12 basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

West Virginia Moves Past Texas Tech

By Christopher Hall
DSC_0047
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Texas Tech

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17546139_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia at Texas Tech

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19712020_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Geno Smith Named a Finalist for AP Comeback Player of the Year

By Schuyler Callihan