Skip to main content

2023 WR Justin Brown Announces Commitment

WVU loses out on a big-time receiver.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Over the weekend, class of 2023 wide receiver Justin Brown of Murfreesboro, Tennessee announced his decision to commit to Mississippi State. Brown chose the Bulldogs over Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, and West Virginia.

The 6'0", 185-pound receiver posted 69 receptions for 1,144 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior.

With Brown now off the board, some other receivers to keep your eyes on this cycle are Asaad Waseem, Carmelo Taylor, Jaren Hamilton, Traylon Ray, Eddie Combs III, Keion Wallace, and Jacob Page among several others.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

By Schuyler Callihan21 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
Asani Redwood
Football

Newcomers Who Are Impressing Neal Brown

By Schuyler Callihan34 seconds ago
DSC_1032
Football

Views from the Sidelines: WVU Football Camp Week 1

By Christopher Hall19 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-08-07 at 11.17.34 AM
Football

Noel Devine's Daughter Makes College Commitment

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago
JT Daniels
Football

Is JT Daniels as Good as Advertised? Neal Brown Answers

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago
BIg 12 or BOLT (3)
Big 12

Hot Clicks: New Running Back, Saint McLeod's Status, Lee Kpogba's Story + More

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_16755055_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

The Battle at Right Tackle is Heating Up

By Schuyler CallihanAug 7, 2022 9:34 AM EDT
Quarterbacks Fall Camp 2022
Football

Neal Brown Analyzes the Quarterbacks Following Week 1 of Fall Camp

By Christopher HallAug 6, 2022 8:47 PM EDT