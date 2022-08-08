2023 WR Justin Brown Announces Commitment

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Over the weekend, class of 2023 wide receiver Justin Brown of Murfreesboro, Tennessee announced his decision to commit to Mississippi State. Brown chose the Bulldogs over Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, and West Virginia.

The 6'0", 185-pound receiver posted 69 receptions for 1,144 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior.

With Brown now off the board, some other receivers to keep your eyes on this cycle are Asaad Waseem, Carmelo Taylor, Jaren Hamilton, Traylon Ray, Eddie Combs III, Keion Wallace, and Jacob Page among several others.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.