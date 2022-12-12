Texas Aiming to Flip 2023 West Virginia Commit

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

This time of year schools all around the country are putting their full focus on recruiting as we near the start of the early signing period. With that comes some very heated battles.

Right now, West Virginia is doing everything it can to fend off Big 12 foe, Texas, from flipping defensive line commit Justin Benton (6'2", 275 lbs) of Covington, Georgia.

Benton chose the Mountaineers back in mid-July over offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCF, USC, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech.

Texas didn't get involved until late in the process, not offering him until October 28th. Benton has been visited by the Texas coaching staff and also just took an official visit there over the weekend.

Prior to his OV to Austin, West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and defensive line coach Andrew Jackson dropped by for an in-home visit. If WVU is able to hold onto Benton, he would be one of the biggest signings for the Mountaineers on the defensive side of the ball.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan @Callihan_.