2024 DL "All Smiles" Following WVU Offer

Following the Gold and Blue Camp earlier in the week, the West Virginia football coaching staff extended an offer to Brandon Davis-Swain. The class of 2024 defensive lineman said he was “all smiles” after receiving an offer after performing well at the one-day elite camp.

Along with West Virginia, Davis-Swain holds offers from Michigan, Marshall, Louisville, Penn State, Michigan State, Liberty, Bowling Green, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Interest from schools around the country will continue for the 6-4 240-lb defensive end. Still, when deciding where he will spend his collegiate career, he is looking for a university with a great education, a great team, and “Love who loves me.” He is still early in his recruiting process, and he is enjoying the journey, so no decision date is set at this time, but he is planning to commit during his junior season.

The West Bloomfield High School star’s only visit to Morgantown was during camp. However, he likes what he’s seen so far and plans to come back to take in more of what the area has to offer. “I like the campus, and I had a great camp. I saw the locker room, that was cool too, but they said I will come back so they can show me more of the school,” he said.

Teammate and friend Kari Jackson also earned an offer from WVU and noted that it would be “awesome” to play together at college because they’ve been playing together since little league, also calling Jackson “a beast.”

