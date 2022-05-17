Skip to main content

BREAKING: 2024 DL Richard James Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers pick up their first 2024 pledge.

Tuesday evening, class of 2024 defensive lineman Richard "Wink" James 6'1", 270 lbs of Philadelphia, PA announced that he has committed to West Virginia.

James chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Ole Miss, Penn State, Temple, and Texas A&M.

James becomes the first recruit to commit to the Mountaineers in the 2024 class.

