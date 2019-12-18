MountaineerMaven
OFFICIAL: DL Akheem Mesidor Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Recruit Profile

DL Akheem Mesidor

From: Clearwater Academy International

Height/Weight: 6'3" 255 lbs

Offers: Buffalo, Colorado St., Connecticut, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Rutgers, UCF, Virginia Tech, Washington State.

Scouting Analysis:

May have the highest upside of any player in this signing class. Has a true feel for getting into the backfield and when you watch No. 56 fly around, he reminds you a lot of Darius Stills. Sheds blocks well and is a vicious tackler.

Playing Time Projection:

Should certainly see a fair amount of playing time in 2020. Will be a force on the defense as early as 2021. 

Recruiting

