OFFICIAL: DL Akheem Mesidor Signs with West Virginia
Recruit Profile
DL Akheem Mesidor
From: Clearwater Academy International
Height/Weight: 6'3" 255 lbs
Offers: Buffalo, Colorado St., Connecticut, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Rutgers, UCF, Virginia Tech, Washington State.
Scouting Analysis:
May have the highest upside of any player in this signing class. Has a true feel for getting into the backfield and when you watch No. 56 fly around, he reminds you a lot of Darius Stills. Sheds blocks well and is a vicious tackler.
Playing Time Projection:
Should certainly see a fair amount of playing time in 2020. Will be a force on the defense as early as 2021.