As 2021 LB Isi Etute Nears Decision - Is WVU the Favorite?

Recently, the West Virginia coaching staff learned that they are squarely in the mix for class of 2021 linebacker Isi Etute (Franklin W. Cox High School/Virginia Beach, Virginia).

Etute released his final three schools which include Virginia Tech, North Carolina State, and West Virginia. The day after dropping his final three schools, Etute announced via Twitter that he will be making his college decision on July 11th.

Mike McDaniel of All Hokies on Sports Illustrated believes that Etute appears to be leaning in the direction of Virginia Tech, but noted that West Virginia is likely the team that the Hokies are spending the majority of their time fighting off.

West Virginia does not have any linebackers currently committed in the 2021 class. Although Hammond Russell may be a hybrid defensive end/pass rusher, the Mountaineers are still in search of securing their first commitment from a true linebacker.

What do you think of the Mountaineers' chances to land Etute? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.