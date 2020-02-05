MountaineerMaven
BREAKING: 2020 DE Eddie Watkins Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, class of 2020 defensive end Eddie Watkins chose to sign with West Virginia over Arizona and Missouri.

"I just like it there, they feel real family oriented," Watkins tells John Garcia Jr. of SI All-American. "I see a chance for me to come in and work and get better every day with Coach Koonz and Coach Lesley. I trust with what Coach Brown is doing and I see us winning the Big 12 next year."

Something that really stood out to Watkins was what Neal Brown did at his previous job winning ten plus games for three straight years at a program that isn't use to such success. "Coach Brown has been changing programs since his days at Troy and I know he is going to do the same here," Watkins says. He also mentioned how much another West Virginia assistant played in his recruitment, "Also the relationship Coach Pogue and I have developed. I know when I get to school and I just need to talk or anything Coach Pogue will look out for me."

Watkins, a former Georgia Tech commit, also says that he knew he wanted to come to West Virginia in December, but still wanted to take his visits. He ended up taking two other visits by going to Arizona and Missouri.

This is a big pickup for the Mountaineers. Look for Watkins to see the field pretty early in his career in the old gold and blue.

No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

HUGE pickup!

