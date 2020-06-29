BREAKING: 2021 DE Edward Vesterinen Commits to West Virginia

Moments ago, class of 2021 defensive end Edward Vesterinen (6'4", 240 lbs) of Finland took to Twitter to announce his commitment to West Virginia.

Vesterinen chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Coastal Carolina and Massachusetts. He becomes the 12th commitment of the 2021 class and is the third defensive lineman in the class, joining Hammond Russell and Brayden Dudley.

Stay tuned for an in-depth analysis on the Mountaineers' latest commitment.

