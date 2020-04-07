MountaineerMaven
BREAKING: 2021 Quarterback Commits to West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, West Virginia made an addition to the 2021 recruiting class with the commitment of quarterback Will Crowder of Gardendale, AL.

Crowder becomes the fifth commitment of the 2021 class joining OL Wyatt Milum, WR Andrew Wilson-Lamp, S Saint McLeod and TE Victor Wikstrom.

Crowder also held offers from Boise State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and several others. Stay tuned for a full in-depth analysis.

