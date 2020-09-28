SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

BREAKING: 2021 RB Justin Johnson Jr. Commits to West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, the West Virginia coaching staff received some good news as class of 2021 running back Justin Johnson Jr. of Edwardsville, IL made his commitment to the Mountaineers on Instagram.

Johnson chose West Virginia over Cal, Michigan State, Minnesota, Louisville, Washington State, and several other offers.

"The Morgantown environment is great," Johnson tells Mountaineer Maven. "I also really love the family-like bond that the coaches have with their players. They are great coaches and even better men. They genuinely care about the players."

Running backs coach Chad Scott has been the lead recruiter for Johnson at West Virginia and Johnson noted that the two have a strong relationship.

"We talk almost on a daily basis and our relationship is growing stronger. He really likes the way I play and I like the way he coaches. Most importantly, we both like each other's personalities."

Johnson Jr. becomes the 2nd running back commit in the 2021 recruiting class, joining Jaylen Anderson (Perry, Ohio).

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
PrincessP
PrincessP

Let's GO!!!

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mountaineers Stub Their Toe at Oklahoma State

West Virginia falls to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 conference opener

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

COMMIT WATCH: 2021 RB Closing in on Decision

Can the Mountaineers add a 2nd running back to the 2021 class?

Schuyler Callihan

Sunday Morning Thoughts: Not Time to Panic for WVU

The Mountaineers looked far from impressive in their Big 12 opener

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Mistakes Costly in Stillwater

Missed opportunities and mistakes upend West Virginia in Big 12 Conference opener against No. 15 Oklahoma State

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

WATCH: The Walk Thru WVU Postgame Show

Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon breakdown the Mountaineers' Big 12 opening loss to No. 15 Oklahoma State

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Maven's West Virginia Gameday Guide: Oklahoma State

Getting you set for West Virginia at No. 15 Oklahoma State

Schuyler Callihan

The Walk Thru GameDay Show: S2, Ep 3 - Oklahoma State

Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon get you set for today's Mountaineer game

Schuyler Callihan

PREVIEW: No. 15 Oklahoma State

West Virginia heads to Stillwater, OK to open Big 12 Conference play against No. 15 Oklahoma State

Christopher Hall

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Oklahoma State

Can the Mountaineers pull off the upset over No. 15 Oklahoma State?

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Keys to the Game for West Virginia vs Oklahoma State

These three things will help propel the Mountaineers to victory on Saturday

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP