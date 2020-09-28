BREAKING: 2021 RB Justin Johnson Jr. Commits to West Virginia

Moments ago, the West Virginia coaching staff received some good news as class of 2021 running back Justin Johnson Jr. of Edwardsville, IL made his commitment to the Mountaineers on Instagram.

Johnson chose West Virginia over Cal, Michigan State, Minnesota, Louisville, Washington State, and several other offers.

"The Morgantown environment is great," Johnson tells Mountaineer Maven. "I also really love the family-like bond that the coaches have with their players. They are great coaches and even better men. They genuinely care about the players."

Running backs coach Chad Scott has been the lead recruiter for Johnson at West Virginia and Johnson noted that the two have a strong relationship.

"We talk almost on a daily basis and our relationship is growing stronger. He really likes the way I play and I like the way he coaches. Most importantly, we both like each other's personalities."

Johnson Jr. becomes the 2nd running back commit in the 2021 recruiting class, joining Jaylen Anderson (Perry, Ohio).

